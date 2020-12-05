Grand jury indicts town marshal over stun gun use

An Adams County grand jury has indicted the Monroe town marshal because of an incident involving a stun gun.

The indictment against Nicholas Yoder, 38, who also worked at the Adams County Jail as a confinement officer, according to a jail spokesman, was signed Tuesday.

Yoder was charged with two felony counts of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury for using a stun gun on Glenn Dunlap in a “rude, insolent or angry manner,” according to the indictment in the Adams Circuit Court.

The action resulted in moderate bodily injury or “substantial pain,” the indictment read.

Dunlap, of Fort Wayne, was charged Oct. 9 with two misdemeanor counts for resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, according to court documents. His offenses took place Oct. 7, the same day he was tased. A pre-trial conference on Dec. 16 was canceled after his charges were dismissed Nov. 24 by Adams Superior Court Judge Patrick R. Miller.

Yoder was released from the Adams County Detention Center Wednesday on $350 bond with a $7,000 surety bond. No future court date has been set, the jail spokesman said.

Yoder is on administrative leave from his job as confinement officer at the Adams County Jail.

Attorney Stacy Somers with the Monroe Police Department did not return phone calls as of Friday afternoon, so Yoder's status with that department is unknown.

State's witnesses included officers Andrew Elwell and Eric Mitchel of the Decatur Police Department, officer Kevin McIntosh of the Monroe Police Department and Deputy Troy Habegger of the Allen County Sheriff's Department.

On the Monroe Police Department's Facebook page, a November 2018 post congratulated Yoder on receiving the Indiana Law Enforcement Agency's Firearms Proficiency Award with an average score of 99 out of 100.

No further details on Dunlap's injuries were provided.

