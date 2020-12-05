Unconscious man pulled out of blaze

A man was found unconscious and rescued from an apartment fire on Thursday.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called around 9:50 p.m. to the apartment building at 1823 Griswold Drive. Crews found smoke pouring from the second and third floors and a small fire in the living room of apartment H, according to a news release from the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

While firefighters were working to contain the blaze, they found and rescued the man, who was evacuated to the yard and given medical assistance by other firefighters before being taken to a hospital by paramedics.

The fire was contained to the room of origin, and the apartment received moderate smoke and water damage. The apartment contained a working smoke detector, according to the news release.

The fire remains under investigation.

Michigan truck driver killed in crash on I-69

A Michigan truck driver died early Friday when his semi collided with a bridge support on Interstate 69 in DeKalb County, the county sheriff's department said.

William Modzelewski, 62, of Wyandotte, Michigan, was driving south on the interstate about 2:50 a.m. when the semi ran off the roadway for an unknown reason, the sheriff's department said in a statement. It said the semi traveled through the median, struck the impact barrels in front of the County Road 28 bridge support and collided with the bridge support head-on.

Modzelewski was pronounced dead at the scene.

State looks into death after Silver Alert

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is conducting an investigation into the death of a woman who was found in a body of water near her residence.

A Silver Alert was issued for Gloria Haviland, 66, of Decatur on Thursday. The alert stated that Haviland had last been seen Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

At 5:40 p.m., Haviland was found dead and the alert was canceled, according to a news release from the Indiana State Police.

The DNR is investigating the death as a drowning, but more information will be released at a later date.

House fire on Lima kills family's pet cat

A family pet perished early Friday in a blaze Fort Wayne fire officials are investigating.

Crews arrived at 3405 Lima Road about 2 a.m. and found flames in the front half of a one-story house.

An adult and child at the residence escaped without injuries before firefighters arrived, but crews found a cat buried beneath debris inside the home, officials said.

The fire caused heavy damage to the house, and firefighters had it under control in about a half-hour.