'Angelversary' commemorates son slain in '16

Four years ago today, Stacey Davis found herself in an alley behind the East State Bar & Grill on East State Boulevard, desperate to get to her son, Codi McCann, who'd been shot in the passenger seat of a red Grand Am.

As she was brusquely kept from the crime scene, something which she now knows police officers must do to preserve the scene's integrity, her desperate cries filled the dark void, a void that still exists with little light.

Realizing there were many other mothers whose lives have never been the same after they lost a loved one to violence, she reached out, found support and has made a difference in the lives of many who face a lifelong struggle to come to terms with their loss.

On Saturday, family and friends left behind by those taken too soon from violence joined Davis and other members of Justice Accountability & Victims Advocacy, or JAVA, at the Allen County Courthouse at 6 p.m. Under a dark sky, they honored 22-year-old McCann's “Angelversary,” the day he died, and others who have died in December.

Davis said she chose the courthouse because it was exactly a year ago that Codi got justice. Quentin Stewart, 26 when the crime occurred, was found guilty Dec. 5, 2019, in Allen Superior Court of shooting McCann and causing his death. Later, he was sentenced to 70 years behind bars.

JAVA's mission includes holding the justice system accountable and fighting for justice for local victims, but the group also advocates for all victims of injustice. Their private Facebook group has 2,100 members.

But some of the group's greatest work is through its support system. At the vigil, JAVA members gave out 30 Christmas craft boxes so families could make a holiday ornament for their missing loved one. In September, the group provided ribbons bearing victims' names that were hung on trees along Clinton Street, part of the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. That night, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge was lit with black and red lights by order of Mayor Tom Henry, thanks to the group's efforts.

After each homicide, members reach out to the families to offer support.

“Some of them aren't ready to talk to us and so we give them our contact information and they reach out when they are ready,” Davis said.

JAVA members have taken care packages to families and given advice on funerals and court matters, often attending trials with the family. It's not unusual for a JAVA member to contact a homicide detective on behalf of a family.

Carrie Fries' daughter, Kayla Harris, was one of three women shot at close range in November 2017 on East Sherwood Terrace. Harris and another woman died.

When asked what the group means to her, Fries replied, “everything. I don't know what I would have done, and they're still helping me.”

The first official JAVA meeting was in September 2018, when about 40 members went to the courthouse for a vigil. Since coronavirus restrictions have been put in place, indoor gatherings have stopped, Davis said, but will return, probably in Zoom format.

The group raises money for charitable actions, primarily through its annual fundraiser Ride For Justice, a motorcycle event.

The board that includes Amy Miller-Davis, Theresa Juillerat, Angie Gill Gulley, Nicole Gaunt, Donna Hackman and Davis, has taken its message to the Allen County Public Library's public access television and produced segments on local crime-related stories, Davis said.

On the night McCann was killed, Davis says so many things would have made a difference when she got a call from her son's friend after 10 p.m.

“He said I needed to get to State Bar & Grill, that Codi was unconscious in the parking lot,” Davis recalled.

“All the officers knew that it was my son. They could have put me in a warm car,” Davis said. “They just let me walk around in a daze and let me leave the scene in a crazed state of mind.”

She followed an empty ambulance to the closest hospital, not knowing McCann was still dead at the scene. When she saw the Parkview helicopter preparing for flight, she drove to Parkview Regional Medical Center, but it was where Stewart was flown for life-threatening injuries, not her son.

At the vigil, Miller-Davis read a prayer and two songs were played, including “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa, which was played at McCann's funeral.

“21 years” by TobyMac, a Christian singer, is a more recent release that helps soothe Davis' unsoothable heart.

“It really hits home for me,” she said.

