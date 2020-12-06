Apparent shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday evening after an apparent shooting.

Police were called to the 3300 block of Holton Ave. at 7:52 p.m. in reference to the shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man in the front yard, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The homicide team and crime scene detectives were at the scene speaking to witnesses to find out what happened, but few details were available on the shooting, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.