Man in hospital after shooting

A man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after an apparent shooting.

Police were called to the 3300 block of Holton Ave. at 7:52 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a man in the front yard, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The homicide team and crime scene detectives spoke to witnesses, but few details were available on the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

Tips sought in auto store theft

The Indiana State Police are asking for help to solve an attempted break-in and theft at a Kendallville auto dealership.

On Nov. 23, a man wearing an orange jacket, blue gloves, blue jeans and white/black running shoes tried to enter Bodigon Auto Sales, 1320 W. North St., state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.

The man then broke into a 1990 Chevrolet Corvette and attempted to “hotwire” it, state police said.

Officials said security cameras show the man loading a large subwoofer and other items onto a gas-operated golf cart owned by the business and driving away.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Master Trooper Steve Malone at 260-432-8661.