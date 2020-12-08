Victim ID'd in Oneida fire

The victim of a fatal fire east of downtown Fort Wayne was identified Monday by the Allen County coroner's office.

Michael B. Latourette, 55, of Fort Wayne died of smoke inhalation and thermal burns due to Sunday's house fire.

His death was ruled an accident.

About 2:37 p.m. Sunday, Fort Wayne firefighters responded to 1415 Oneida St. and found the living room on fire.

The fire was limited to the living room and was under control in eight minutes.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Fire Department and the coroner's office.

Latourette is the 10th person whose death is linked to a house fire this year in Allen County.

