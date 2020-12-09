BBB sees rise in cases of online puppy scheme

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of an increasing online puppy scam.

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the BBB said Tuesday there has been an increased demand for pets because people feel they have more time to train a puppy.

Because of the increased demand, the organization has seen a spike in pet scams where a would-be pet owner pays hundreds of dollars or more to buy a pet online for a pet that doesn't exist.

In April, the BBB saw an increase in pet fraud reports as states imposed restrictions, with nearly 4,000 reports received. With the holidays approaching and COVID restrictions continuing, consumers have reported 337 puppy scams in November compared with last November, that had 77 complaints, the BBB said. At the current pace, reported pet scams will be nearly five times as many as in 2017, when the BBB published their first investigative study on pet scams, the organization said.

The BBB recommends potential buyers do their research before buying, know the fair price for a breed, and to request a video conference to meet the breeder and to see the pet.

If someone suspects they are a victim of an online pet scam, they should go to BBB Scam Tracker to report the scam.

Man injured after being shot in car

Details were scant late Tuesday about an early-morning shooting that wounded a man on the city's south side, Fort Wayne Police Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena said by email.

The shooting happened about 4:45 a.m. The man, who was in a car at the time, believed he was shot at Gaywood Drive and Rudisill Boulevard, Rosales-Scatena said.

She said his injuries are not life-threatening..