Fugitive arrested in West Virginia

A fugitive from Whitley County was captured in West Virginia on Tuesday, Indiana State Police said Wednesday.

Jeffrey Lamont Johnson, 46, of Columbia City had a felony arrest warrant accusing him of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, state police at Fort Wayne said.

Police said they learned that Johnson had fled to West Virginia. State police there located and arrested Johnson in McDowell County.

Johnson was jailed awaiting extradition, Indiana State Police said. When he returns to Indiana, they said, he will be held in the Wells County Jail with a $300,000 bond ordered by Whitley Circuit Court.

Northwest fire takes all day to put out

Fort Wayne firefighters worked throughout the day Wednesday to extinguish a fire in a large commercial building on the city's northwest side.

Fort Wayne police discovered the fire just before 3 a.m. at 4130 Fourier Drive while investigating an entry alarm, the fire department said. The fire spread quickly through the empty spaces of the building, along the walls and on the roof.

It took about 50 firefighters almost 12 hours to bring the fire under control. Steel siding made it more difficult to reach areas that were burning, the department said.

Many parts of the building were heavily damaged by fire, water and smoke. The fire remains under investigation.

Garage, cars erupt in flames near downtown

Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that heavily damaged a garage and multiple cars west of downtown early Wednesday.

Crews arrived at 1115 W. Washington Blvd. at 4:10 a.m. and found the detached garage full of flames, as well as several cars on fire, officials said. Firefighters said another garage across the street also was damaged.

There were no injuries, and the fire was under control in 35 minutes, the fire department said.

School bus carrying 11 hit by car on south side

No serious injuries were reported when a car struck a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus Wednesday morning at Hanna and Lafayette streets, district spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.

The bus, which had 11 students on board, was traveling to Miami Middle School, she said.

A student and the bus driver complained of pain and were transported from the scene by medics, Stockman said.

“A spare bus came to take students to Miami,” she said, “and the other bus was driven back to the transportation center.”

I&M customers report phone, email scams

Scam calls and scam emails have been reported to Indiana Michigan Power, the utility said Wednesday.

The scams vary but can involve calls or emails to customers from people falsely identifying themselves as I&M employees.

The scammers might seek account information or personal credit card and banking information from customers. Some of the scam calls and emails instruct customers to buy a debit card and provide the debit card number, I&M said.

I&M employees never call customers demanding immediate payment, and I&M does not disconnect service without prior written warning, the utility said. Anyone receiving such calls should hang up and call I&M's Customer Operations Center at 800-311-4634 to report the scam.

For help in paying a bill, Indiana customers can contact I&M at 800-311-4634; Michigan customers should call 800-311-6424.

Customers can also follow I&M on Facebook (facebook.com/indianamichiganpower) and Twitter (@IN_MI_Power) where they can speak directly with customer service specialists on those platforms.