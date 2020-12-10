Man accused of conning couple

The fraud started with an offer of a ride home. The goodwill gesture was followed by a hard luck story.

The resulting gift got Cameron Deon Mikell, 31, of the 3700 block of Smith Street charged Tuesday with fraud on a financial institution and theft. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Mikell allegedly picked up one of the victims who was walking home from work in April 2019. Mikell told the victim his name was Jordan and gave the victim his phone number. He told the victim he had a child at an Indianapolis hospital battling cancer and persuaded the victim and his wife to give Mikell their debit cards in order to cash checks, court records said.

Mikell deposited three counterfeit $500 checks into three different 3Rivers Federal Credit Union ATMs using the couple's debit cards and accounts. Their loss was $1,500, court documents said. Their PINs were used, although the victims said they didn't know how Mikell got them.

Five days after the first encounter, the couple filed theft reports with Fort Wayne police. The officer taking the report wrote that the couple appeared to have developmental disabilities and might be clients of Easterseals Arc.

Staffers with the adult protective services program confirmed for Officer David Ladig that both victims were represented financially by Easterseals, but the debit cards were from separate, personal accounts they used to deposit their work paychecks.

Further investigation and surveillance video showed Mikell depositing checks at the 3Rivers ATM locations. The car that Mikell drove when he deposited the fraudulent checks was the same car he was driving when he first offered the ride home, court records said.

Additionally, video surveillance captured the logo of Money Network or MetaBank, a mobile app used to manage money. The checks with date, amount, maker's mark, issuer number and transaction number all appeared to be handwritten.

Although money was immediately withdrawn on the false checks, the checks were returned unpaid, court records said.

When Ladig captured images from the bank's surveillance video, he asked for help identifying Mikell. Known photos of Mikell were compared with Mikell in the surveillance photos and there was a match, court records said.

