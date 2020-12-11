Kops 4 Kids different this year

Police Chief Steve Reed and his public information officer, Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena, shopped for a little girl and her mother.

Officer Lisa Woods brought along her 13-year-old son, Colton, to help her make the holiday purchases.

They were part of a group of 18 Fort Wayne law enforcement officers who answered a last-minute call to keep up the tradition of Kops 4 Kids, even if it meant adapting to the demands of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, 14 families' Christmas wishes were granted, according to Capt. Mitch McKinney, chair of the Fraternal Order of Police's Leaving a Living Legacy Foundation. The families were referred by the Parkview Cancer Center and Mustard Seed Furniture Bank, among others, he added.

The families who normally shop with their law enforcement partners couldn't come to the Meijer store on St. Joe Center Road because of the pandemic, so officers worked from detailed lists given to them at the store.

McKinney said the Fraternal Order of Police event had been a tradition for at least 25 years. Once the big plastic bags were filled, volunteer officers were going back to their lodge to wrap the presents. Meijer donated about $5,000 for the purchases, McKinney said.

The Fraternal Order of Police will follow up this effort with another charitable outreach, Forgotten Families, in January.

Woods said she usually lends a hand. This year, she got her son excused from virtual classwork so he could come along. Colton said he intends to be an officer like his mother and father, Greg Woods, who works in Fort Wayne's K-9 unit.

“I'm grateful for my mom,” Colton said “She cares for others.”

Both Rosales-Scatena and Woods, who is also a public information officer, said this year they saw more need for basic supplies. On Woods' list, the recipient asked for towels, toilet paper and paper towel, besides other items. Nearly every one asked for socks, underwear and pajamas.

“This year it's almost on everyone's list. It really struck me,” Rosales-Scatena said.

Officer Steve Gladding with the Allen County Sheriff's Department had little trouble shopping for his family, which included a 2-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl.

“I've got four kids of my own,” Gladding said. The shopping made him “feel like I'm helping people out.”

While McKinney stood greeting people as officers checked out, two people came by and dropped $20 bills in his hands. Earlier, a man told McKinney he appreciated what the officers were doing and handed him a $50 gift card.

Getting the officers to come shopping wasn't difficult, McKinney said.

“First, no one tells Sofia 'no,'” he joked, and then added seriously, “FOP members always respond.”

jduffy@jg.net