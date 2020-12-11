Retiring Judge Felts has plans to stay busy

Marathon runner, pianist, vocalist and public servant, outgoing Allen Circuit Court Judge Thomas J. Felts has no shortage of passions to pursue as he steps down from the position he's held for 18 years.

But law is ingrained in the Fort Wayne native, and he will continue his work at the Indiana Supreme Court working on special projects in the areas of judicial education and problem solving courts – restoration, mental health, drug court and re-entry court, he said.

Thursday, he was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash, the state's highest civilian honor given by the governor. It was presented by Indiana Supreme Court Justice Steven David, who also presented gifts from the high court: a lapel pin, a coffee mug and a challenge coin. At the same ceremony, Mayor Tom Henry proclaimed Thursday as Thomas J. Felts Day.

Superior Court Judge Craig Bobay said that when he and his colleagues convened, they would often ask each other, “what would Felts do?”

“I'll greatly miss strolling down (to his office) and discussing cases,” said Bobay, one of several people who honored Felts. Others were Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters and Steve Shine, attorney and local Republican Party chairman.

Incoming Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis, who will be sworn in Dec. 31, said she was pleased to continue Felts' work in problem-solving courts.

“I think he has the most in the state,” Davis said. “I'm going to try and carry on his legacy.”

Felts graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1976 and Indiana University Bloomington School of Law three years later. He was first elected to Allen Circuit Court in 2002 after serving as magistrate in Allen Circuit Court about 13 years.

Prior to that, he was a private attorney. Now that he has a son who is an attorney in Fort Wayne, Felts also plans to help out in his son's office in his retirement, he said.

jduffy@jg.net