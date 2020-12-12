City man charged with molesting girl, 12

When police were called to a Fort Wayne home in early September, the victim's father said his 12-year-old daughter had been “messed with.”

The proof, the victim's parents said, was on her phone where inappropriate photos were found.

Christopher Phillips, 31, of the 900 block of Elmer Avenue, was charged Tuesday with child molesting, possession of child pornography and dissemination of matter harmful to a minor.

The victim told interviewers she'd known Phillips for two years and that he'd helped her with her e-learning. During one e-learning session in the kitchen he had touched her in a sexual manner, court documents said.

She said Phillips was aware of her age and Phillips told investigators he knew she was 12, according to court documents.

Police believed Phillips had removed all text messages between himself and the victim before he turned the phone over to law enforcement, but images and texts were found on the victim's phone.

Phillips referred to the 12-year-old as “my Queen,” and she called him “my King,” court documents indicated. Among the texts were photos of Phillips' private parts and one where he shot himself completely nude.

She did not ask for photos, court documents said, but when Phillips asked for photos of her, she sent him one.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

