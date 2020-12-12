June attack among 3 sex abuse cases

The victim told police she met her attacker on Facebook in June and they had dated for two days.

But on the second night, after she took her medicine and had to lie down, Michael A. Priester, 22, of the 700 block of Steinman Drive, wouldn't take no for an answer and raped her, according to court documents.

On Wednesday, Priester was charged with rape, battery with bodily injury, criminal confinement, sexual battery, and misdemeanor interfering with reporting a crime.

He was one of three people charged this week in Allen Superior Court with sexual assault in separate cases.

When Priester's victim first tried to escape, she said he blocked her at the front door and said “don't leave. Don't be mad at me. I'm sorry,” according to court documents.

When she ran to the back door, he allegedly hit her with a closed fist very hard on her nose. The victim said it caused her to “see stars,” and she fell and hit her head on the floor, blacking out for a few seconds. Court documents indicated her nose was broken.

When the victim ran to a neighbor's house, he followed and yelled “it wasn't me.” Video on a Ring doorbell verified that it was Priester running from the home. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Woman says encounter in July not consensual

The man accused of raping a woman in late July said the two of them had developed a habit of drinking together in the parking lot with a group of people.

But one night, he went to her apartment with a bottle of cognac and some marijuana. He said the sex was consensual. She said it was not and was treated at the Sexual Assault Treatment Center, court documents said.

Dustin D. Little, 33, of the 4100 block of Gaywood Drive, was charged Thursday with two counts of rape, one count when the victim is unaware and sexual battery.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Charge: Man, 72, grabbed woman

One of the witnesses didn't know the accused's name, only that he was “an older man that teaches kids to read the Quran.”

Yusuf M. Lat, 72, of the 1300 block of Reckeweg Drive, was charged Thursday with felony sexual battery and misdemeanor battery.

About 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14, a young woman went to Lat's home with her younger sister after Lat asked her to come collect a graduation gift before leaving to go to college, according to court documents.

At the door, Lat told the younger sister to go to the car. Once she was gone, Lat hugged the victim “very tightly,” fondled her and attempted to kiss her.

The victim told Lat she had to leave and rushed back to her car where she locked the doors. The victim's sister said Lat knocked on the window to say congratulations and was holding on to the window so the victim couldn't put it all the way back up.

When the victim drove off, she broke into sobs and called a friend to tell her about the incident.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

