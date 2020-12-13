Shooting puts victim in hospital

A man shot inside a room at Coliseum Inn on Saturday night was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim identified the shooter, and police were interviewing someone they described as a person of interest, Fort Wayne Police Department spokeswoman Lisa Woods said at the scene on Coliseum Boulevard North.

Jamarcus Tucker, 38, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and possession of a handgun without a license, according to Sgt. Tim Hughes, head of FWCS's Homicide Unit.

The victim flagged down an officer patrolling at the inn about 7:20 p.m., Woods said. She said police patrol motels in the area.

Police are investigating the shooting.

jduffy@jg.net