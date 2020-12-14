Man dead, Huntington officer hurt in shootout

A man destroying property with a backhoe early Sunday led Huntington police on a chase that escalated into an exchange of gunfire that left him dead and sent an officer to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Indiana State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting at the request of the Huntington Police Department, the state agency said in a news release.

A 3:35 a.m. disturbance call alerted city police to the vandalism in the 100 block of Shultz Drive, where officers found a man destroying property around the neighborhood with the machinery, state police said.

City and county police officers pursued the man around the southwest neighborhood, including near Horace Mann Elementary and Riverside Middle School, where the man continued to damage public and private properties, state police said.

During the pursuit, the man shot and injured a Huntington police officer, state police said. The man was shot, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Huntington County coroner, who will release his identity, state police added.

An ambulance took the officer to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne with serious injuries, state police said.

The police department updated its Facebook followers about the officer's condition midday Sunday: “Although our officer is in serious condition, his injuries remain non-life threatening.”

State police won't release the identities of the officers involved until a review by the Huntington County prosecutor's office.

asloboda@jg.net