Victim in shootout named

A Wabash man was identified Monday as the person who was killed during a shootout with police after he destroyed property with a backhoe and led officers on a chase that escalated into gunfire.

Indiana State Police said Matthew T. Melzoni, 36, was destroying property with a backhoe in the 100 block of Shultz Drive about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers chased Melzoni around the southwest Huntington neighborhood, where he continued to damage property and shot a Huntington police officer, police said.

Melzoni was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Sgt. Brian Walker, public information with the Indiana State Police, declined to say Monday whether Melzoni was shot by police, saying the case is still under investigation.

The officer who was shot has not been identified. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Huntington Police Department said in a Facebook post Sunday the officer's injuries were non-life-threatening.