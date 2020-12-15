Workers contain gasoline spill in Roanoke

Several emergency agencies worked nearly 12 hours straight to contain a 3,000-gallon fuel spill into the Little Wabash River in Huntington County.

About 11:15 p.m. Monday, a fuel delivery truck accidentally hit a parking bollard as the truck pulled into the Lassus Handy Dandy gas station at First Street and U.S. 24 in Roanoke. When the truck’s safety valve failed, gasoline spilled, entering storm sewers, according to Roanoke Town Marshal Jim Wood.

The driver of the fuel truck alerted authorities who showed up quickly to contain the spill. From the storm sewers, the gasoline flowed into Cow Creek that flows into the Little Wabash River toward Huntington, Wood said.

To contain any further pollution, fire crews helped mitigate environmental damage by placing booms across the river.

"They went downstream and put up a dam. The gas is going to float on top of the water (so they) put booms up to catch as much as they could," Wood said.

Drinking water safety was not affected, Wood said.

"Our wells are on the far west side of the town. It was nowhere near our drinking water," Wood said. The spill was on the southeast side of town, he added.

Responding to the spill included several agencies: Huntington County Emergency Management Agency and Roanoke Fire Department with mutual aid from Southwest Fire District and Roanoke law enforcement.

