Arrest made after stabbing kills 1, hurts 2 in Warsaw

A woman was arrested Tuesday after three people were stabbed – one of them fatally – in a Warsaw home, the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department said.

At 9:40 a.m., sheriff's deputies were called to a home at 2501 Westside Drive in Warsaw on a report of multiple stabbings, the sheriff's department said.

One of the victims died at the scene. One was hospitalized and another was released, police said.

Responding officers were able to get information from the victims about a possible suspect, police said. Multiple agencies, including Indiana State Police with its helicopter, helped in finding the suspect, Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 44, of Warsaw, southwest of the scene, police said.

Wooldridge was taken into custody without incident.

Information about charges against Wooldridge will be released when it becomes available, the sheriff's department said.