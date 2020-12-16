Crews curtail Huntington Co. spill

Several emergency agencies worked nearly 12 hours to contain a 3,000-gallon fuel spill into the Little Wabash River in Huntington County.

About 11:15 p.m. Monday, a fuel delivery truck hit a parking bollard as the truck pulled into the Lassus Handy Dandy gas station at First Street and U.S. 24 in Roanoke. When the truck's safety valve failed, gasoline spilled, entering storm sewers, Roanoke Town Marshal Jim Wood said.

The driver of the fuel truck alerted authorities, who showed up quickly to contain the spill. From the storm sewers, the gasoline flowed into Cow Creek, which discharges into the Little Wabash River toward Huntington, Wood said.

To contain any further pollution, fire crews helped mitigate environmental damage by placing booms across the river.

“They went downstream and put up a dam. The gas is going to float on top of the water, (so they) put booms up to catch as much as they could,” Wood said.

Drinking water was not affected, Wood said.

“Our wells are on the far west side of the town. It was nowhere near our drinking water,” Wood said, adding that the spill was on the southeast side of town.

The Huntington County Emergency Management Agency and Roanoke Fire Department were assisted with the spill cleanup by members of the Southwest Fire District and Roanoke law enforcement.

jduffy@jg.net