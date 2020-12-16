SUV theft spree ends with arrest in field

An Ohio man faces felony charges after police said he stole three SUVs and led officers on a pursuit through yards, farm fields and railroad tracks in rural DeKalb County.

Nicholas Larkin, 36, of Defiance, Ohio, was taken into custody Monday night after one of the vehicles he stole became disabled and stuck. He was finally captured in a farm field near County Road 75 and County Road 60, according to Indiana State Police.

He was being held at the DeKalb County Jail on charges of burglary and auto theft.

The spree began at 6:45 p.m. when Larkin allegedly broke into a home in the 4000 block of Wilderness Court in Waterloo and held the homeowners at knife point. Larkin then stole their Dodge Durango, police said, leaving behind an abandoned GMC Acadia.

The Acadia had been reported stolen during an armed robbery in Williams County, Ohio, police said. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department then requested assistance from Indiana State Police.

At 7:45 p.m., officers received a report of a second home invasion in the 7500 block of County Road 56 and determined it was also the work of Larkin. Indiana state troopers discovered the Durango crashed and abandoned a short distance from the second residence, police said.

Just after 8 p.m., a third homeowner in the 5700 block of County Road 75 reported a Nissan Altima had been stolen.

Troopers saw the vehicle being driven behind a residence in the 6600 block of County Road 75 and attempted to stop it.

Larkin fled the Nissan when it was disabled and stuck and led officers on a foot pursuit until he was arrested in a farm field, police said.

Larkin was taken to a hospital in Allen County by ambulance and was treated for minor injuries and released.

The Butler Police Department assisted during the incidents.

