Victim of Warsaw stabbing identified

Police on Wednesday identified a man who was stabbed to death Tuesday in Warsaw.

Matthew Alan Lucas, 42, of Warsaw, died from multiple stab wounds. He was one of three people stabbed in a Warsaw home, police said.

One victim remains hospitalized in stable condition and another was released, police said.

Sheriff's deputies were called at 9:40 a.m. to a home at 2501 Westside Drive on a report of multiple stabbings, the sheriff's department said.

Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 44, of Warsaw, was arrested and taken into custody without incident, police said. She faces a preliminary charge of murder.

26-year-old ID'd as victim of blaze

The Allen County coroner Wednesday identified a 26-year-old woman found dead in her home in the 2700 block of West Washington Center Road.

The cause and manner of Kaitlyn Ann Curran's death on Monday are pending as the incident is being investigated, the coroner said.

A family friend found Curran after entering her home just before 11:30 a.m. Monday to check on her. The friend discovered evidence of a fire that had extinguished itself, the coroner said.

Curran is the 11th person this year to be found dead in a home involved in a fire. The Fort Wayne Fire Department's Investigation Division, the Allen County prosecutor's office and the coroner are investigating Curran's death.

Man charged with driving stolen car

A Kendallville man was arrested Tuesday after he was discovered driving a stolen vehicle, according to Indiana State Police.

Troy Lee Brockhaus, 22, was arrested by Indiana State Police Trooper Adam Kitson during a traffic stop at 10:30 p.m. in Angola. Brockhaus was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen to the Kendallville Police Department a few days earlier.

Brockhaus is charged with possession of stolen property, operating a vehicle on a suspended driver's license and possession of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Steuben County jail.