3 teens charged in pharmacy heist

When the three teenage boys got to CVS Pharmacy in the 2800 block of Getz Road, the getaway driver parked his mother's black 2008 Dodge Caliber on a hill on Northridge Road.

Elmarian Graham, 17, of the 4500 block of Richfield Lane and his unnamed accomplice got out of the car about 2:50 p.m. Friday wearing masks, heavy winter coats and hoods pulled tight to cover their faces, even though the weather was mild.

That caught the attention of a man who thought Graham and the accomplice looked suspicious. The witness also thought the driver looked nervous and said the driver moved the car further away from the store, according to court documents.

Graham was charged Wednesday with pharmacy robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and armed robbery. According to information from the Fort Wayne Police Department, the other two involved in the robbery were 17 and 15. Both were arrested

The witness wrote down the license plate number and waited for the Fort Wayne Police Department to arrive.

Inside the store, Graham and his accomplice made their way to the pharmacy counter where the accomplice told a pharmacy technician he was there to pick up medication for someone named Kiera, court documents said.

The two told her they didn't know her date of birth and began to pat down their pockets as though they were looking for their cellphones to make a call.

However, the unnamed accomplice quickly drew a black semiautomatic handgun and pointed it at the pharmacy tech's face, demanding all the Percocet, court records said.

She explained the pills were in a time-delayed safe. The accomplice walked toward the safe with the gun in hand and told the pharmacy tech to “make it faster.” He became so nervous he ran toward the pharmacy drive-thru pick-up window and then returned to say he wasn't leaving without something.

About that time, Graham ran to the pharmacy from the front of the store yelling “we need to leave now!” At that point, both the accomplice and Graham, described as 6 feet 2 inches and 220 pounds, jumped out of the pick-up window. The robbery lasted about seven minutes, court documents said.

But Graham had exited with the store manager's cellphone. The manager had watched the two robbers from a surveillance camera. When he saw there was danger, the manager walked to the front of the store and told several customers to get on the floor.

After the store manager called 911, he hid the phone behind a bottle on a shelf in aisle 4, but police dispatch was still on the line and Graham could hear that as he pointed a gun at the manager's head. As the manager held his hands up, Graham swiped the store manager's cellphone from its hiding place.

The accomplice had passed the gun to Graham at the pharmacy counter and told Graham to go up to the front of the store to make sure no one was calling police, court documents said.

After Graham and his accomplice jumped out of the pickup window, the store manager tried to “ping” his phone with the Find My Phone app, which showed the phone somewhere on Engle Road, part of the escape route.

The two robbers had gone to a home on Scott Avenue where the accomplice lived with his mother. Both the accomplice and Graham, also known as “Scooby,” were there.

The accomplice's mother refused a consent to search, but when the FWPD Gang Unit returned with a warrant, officers found two semiautomatic handguns hidden above a ceiling tile in the accomplice's bedroom, court documents said.

One was a Glock loaded with 10 rounds; the other a SCCY 9 mm.

The pharmacy tech said she knew the gun was a Glock because she owned one herself.

No information is available on the accomplice except that he was taken to the Allen County Juvenile Center and booked for two felonies of robbery and pointing and aiming a loaded firearm.

Graham was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bail. He has a court hearing today.

