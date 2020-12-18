Man charged with soliciting minors

The victim told police one of the demands made on her was to send a photograph of herself in the same pose as a photo of a nude porn star.

But the 14-year-old girl had had enough and went to police, court documents said.

Charles Lee Dewey III aka Clee aka Cameron Jones, 24, of the 900 block of West Hamilton Road, was charged Tuesday with dissemination of matter harmful to a minor, sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation.

The victim met Dewey this summer when she contacted him to purchase nicotine vaping products, according to a probable cause written by Sgt. Todd A. Battershell of the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Dewey started to solicit nude photos of her and she sent him one in which she was partially clothed. Dewey then told her that he needed money for chemotherapy and that she needed to send photos in which she was completely nude, court records said. He sent her a photo of the nude porn star and told her she needed to re-create the pose but asked, as an alternative, to videotape them having sexual intercourse, court documents said.

In August, she asked Dewey for a ride to a friend's house in which he held her hostage in his blue Toyota until he performed a sex act on her, court records said.

During this incident, the victim said she cried and reminded Dewey that she “was a little girl and only 14 years old.” Dewey said he knew it was against the law, but didn't care because he had cancer and “wanted to have as much sex as he could before he dies,” court documents said.

On Dec. 8, another girl's father called police to say he had a physical altercation with Dewey outside his home after he found Dewey standing at the side of the garage door. He also reported that Dewey had raped his daughter.

Dewey was released from the Allen County Jail on a $45,000 bond. A warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court Thursday, according to court documents.

