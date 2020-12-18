Motorist hits trooper's car stopped on I-69 in Auburn

An Indiana state trooper's car was hit on Interstate 69 while the officer was investigating a previous crash, police said Thursday.

Around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Trooper James Bailey was investigating a crash in the southbound lane of I-69, just south of Exit 329 at Indiana 8 in Auburn, when a driver lost control of his vehicle because of the icy road, state police said.

The trooper was in his patrol car wearing a seat belt. The car's emergency lights were activated while the officer was at the initial crash scene, police said.

The driver of the car, Timothy H. Jones, 49, from Fort Wayne, was trying to slow down as he approached the original crash scene when he lost control, hitting the trooper's car, police said.

Jones was also wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Neither Jones nor the state trooper was injured, police said.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene because of disabling damage, police said.

“As we enter into the winter weather season, the Indiana State Police would remind all motorists of the importance of driving with due regard for road and weather conditions, especially when approaching law enforcement and other emergency vehicles that are working on our roadways,” said Sgt. Brian Walker, public information officer with the Indiana State police at Fort Wayne.