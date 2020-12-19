COVID protocols followed, police say

With the promise of vaccinations against the coronavirus in phase 2 most likely in the new year, area law enforcement agencies continue to follow CDC guidelines that require quarantine of officers known to have been exposed or tested positive.

Allen County's positivity rate Friday was 14.8% for the seven-day period ending Dec. 11, the latest figures available. The state's positivity rate for the same time period is 12.4%, according to statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health.

The Fort Wayne Police Department has had 47 people test positive since March, Sofia Rosales-Scatena said this week. Fort Wayne police have about 470 active duty officers.

“We follow the guidelines provided to us,” she said.

At the Allen County Jail, where inmates have written to The Journal Gazette to say they are worried that protocols are not enough to keep out the virus, Steve Stone, public information officer for the Allen County Sheriff's Department, said this week that 11 confinement officers out of about 140 are quarantined due to COVID-19, but no inmates.

When inmates are booked in, jail officials immediately quarantine them in groups of three and do not release those inmates into the general population for about two weeks, Stone said in an earlier interview.

Sheriff David Gladieux also instituted policies rejecting some people who ordinarily would be booked into the jail. Because of the coronavirus, they are “cited to appear in front of the judge bypassing the lock-up,” Stone wrote in an email response. Violent, domestic charges and on-sight drunken driving charges will require booking, he added.

“According to the state plan, those living in correctional facilities are in line for Phase 2 of the roll out (of vaccinations). But the timeline has not been determined,” said Megan Hubartt, Allen County Department of Health spokesman.

Deputy Chief Adam O'Connor of the Fort Wayne Fire Department said the fire department has had more than 50 firefighters off work because of testing positive for COVID-19 and more than 100 quarantined because they were exposed to the virus.

The department has about 350 firefighters. However, his department “has not had any exposures due to EMS calls because the firefighters are being very diligent in wearing the proper PPE,” or personal protective equipment, such as N95 masks and gloves.”

“The exposed and positive firefighters have either been exposed when off duty or because they were not maintaining social distancing or wearing masks in the fire houses or on the firetrucks, which is sometimes hard to do,” O'Connor said.

The Indiana State Police has also been battling the virus.

Maj. Charles R. Sorrells said the state police have 26 employees, or about 1.5% of their total workforce, affected by quarantine.

“Since our COVID-19 operational period began on March 13, 2020, we have averaged approximately 1.2-2% affected rate. This is either persons having tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in quarantine due to a possible unprotected close contact exposure,” Sorrells wrote in an email response. “This is a tremendously favorable position compared to the general population infection/quarantine rates.”

The numbers are for all of the ISP's 1,730 employees of all classifications, Sorrells added.

jduffy@jg.net