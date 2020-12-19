Prosecutor off Huntington shooting

Huntington County Prosecutor Amy Richison has recused herself from an investigation into the death of a Wabash man who was shot by police.

Whitley County Prosecutor D.J. Sigler has been assigned to serve as special prosecutor in the death of Matthew T. Melzoni, 36, on Sunday.

State police investigating the incident initially said there was an “exchange of gunfire.” But as the investigation progressed, police said it became clear that wasn't true and that officers felt Melzoni's conduct with a backhoe made him an imminent danger to officers and civilians.

Huntington police were alerted about 3:30 a.m. Sunday to vandalism in the 100 block of Shultz Drive, where officers found Melzoni destroying property with a backhoe, state police said.

City and county police officers pursued the man around the southwest neighborhood, including near Horace Mann Elementary School and Riverside Middle School, where the man continued to damage public and private property, state police said.

During the pursuit, a police officer fired a shot and another officer was injured by gunfire, state police said. Melzoni, who did not return fire, was shot and died at the scene, police said.

Police have not identified which officers fired the shots.