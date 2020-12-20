Man accused of molesting, raping 13-year-old

After the ordeal, the 13-year-old victim woke up to find her alleged attacker asleep on a separate couch. She took out her iPad and snapped a photo of him.

It was the Fourth of July weekend and the victim had attended a sleepover at a friend's home she'd been before. Her mother had dropped her off, according to court documents.

She had a different story to tell when her mother picked her up the next day, a story about a sexual attack.

Derrick Bullock Jr., 22, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, was charged Friday with three counts of child molesting and two counts of rape.

At first the homeowner denied that Bullock or the victim was at her home that night.

Then she said she knew that Bullock “didn't do it,” court documents said.

The victim said Bullock had been to her house a couple of times and knew she was in middle school.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Girl, 9, says man molested her

The victim's mother packed up her children and left in the middle of the night after her fiancé battered her, court records said.

On the way home from the lake that July 4 weekend, her 9-year-old daughter told her mother her attacker had “hurt” her too, according to court documents.

Adam Keesler, 33, of the 5300 block of Rothermere Drive, had been performing sex acts on her since January, she said.

He was charged Friday with two counts of child molesting.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

City man denies molesting boy, 8

A warrant was issued Friday for Luis Angel Castillo Jr. after being accused of sexually molesting an 8-year-old boy.

Castillo, 38, of the 800 block of East Rudisill Boulevard, was charged Friday with child molesting.

In the summer of 2019, the boy who knew Castillo as “Thechos” would spend the night at Castillo's house with his sister.

The molesting would occur when Castillo was drinking, according to what the boy told a forensic interviewer at the Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children in September.

Castillo denied everything.

Man charged with sexual misconduct

The 15-year-old victim remembered drinking six to seven shots of tequila before he touched her while she was half-disrobed.

Fredy Nunez-Palencia, 25, of the 3800 block of South Barr Street, knew the victim's age, the victim said, because he'd been around her family for years, court documents said.

Nunez-Palencia was charged Friday with sexual misconduct with a minor and misdemeanor furnishing alcohol to a minor. The alleged misconduct occurred in July and August.

Nunez-Palencia took her to Ohio and Kentucky without her mother's permission. At that time, the victim was reported as a runaway, according to court documents. Nunez-Palencia was arrested in another jurisdiction.

The victim's mother said that Nunez-Palencia refused to bring her daughter back until the mother said she'd drop charges.

He would also call the victim's mother and tell her that “he loved the victim and wanted to marry her when she turned 18.”

Nunez-Palencia declined to talk to police. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

jduffy@jg.net