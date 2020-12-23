1 dead, 1 hurt as Auburn mobile home catches fire

A man died in an Auburn mobile home fire and a woman was hospitalized.

Auburn Fire Chief Mike VanZile said a neighbor reported the fire just after 4 p.m. Monday at 708 Peterson St. in West Edge Mobile Home Park.

The front of the mobile home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, VanZile said.

Bill Warren died in the blaze. A woman escaped but was hospitalized. VanZile said he did not know the extent of her injuries or the victims' exact ages. Warren was in his early 80s, the fire chief said.

A dog and a cat also died in the fire, he said.

The Indiana state fire marshal's office is investigating the blaze, though VanZile said the cause does not appear to be suspicious.

Investigators believe the blaze started in the living room. Warren was found in a bedroom. The fire was under control in about 15 minutes, VanZile said.

This was the first fatal fire in Auburn in many years, he said.

