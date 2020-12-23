Wednesday, December 23, 2020 10:40 pm
McKee house fire causes moderate damage
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne firefighters extinguished a house fire that started in a bedroom at 2213 McKee St. Wednesday.
Firefighters were called just before 8 p.m. and brought the blaze under control in three minutes, the fire department said.
No one was home at the time of the fire that was contained to the bedroom, causing moderate damage, the department said.
