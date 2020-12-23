Name-calling allegedly led to killing

According to police documents, an insult at a party instigated a fatal summer shooting, and now Fort Wayne homicide detectives are seeking the suspected gunman to answer a murder charge.

Paris R. Patmon II, 35, is wanted in the killing of Roosevelt Allen III, a 36-year-old who died from gunshot wounds May 31 in the 500 block of McKinnie Avenue.

The shooting also injured two other men. One suffered a broken femur, and the other had wounds to the back of his right shoulder, according to charging documents.

One of the victims called Patmon a pedophile when he arrived at a party with two young females, witnesses describe in the charging documents. They told authorities that Patmon disliked the name-calling.

Patmon is a registered sex offender who was sentenced to prison five years ago on a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor. In that case, a 15-year-old girl told police he pinned her to a wall and touched her against her will. She told police there had been another encounter in which Patmon tried to forcibly have sex with her in the basement of a building.

An Allen Superior Court judge sentenced Patmon in April 2015 to eight years in prison but suspended three and ordered it served on probation.

After being called a pedophile, Patmon left the party, got a gun and returned, the charging documents said. Witnesses told police the insult motivated the killing.

Patmon is also charged with aggravated battery, battery and criminal recklessness.

Police are asking anyone with information about Patmon's whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 with tips. Call 911 if his immediate location is known.

“We are hoping to locate this suspect quickly,” police spokeswoman Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena said in a statement Tuesday. “Please use caution, as he is likely armed.”

asloboda@jg.net