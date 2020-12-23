Separate crashes leave 2 dead

Two 63-year-old Fort Wayne residents died in separate car crashes within a span of 10 hours, the Allen County coroner's office said Tuesday.

Gwendolyn Martin was in her McClellan Street home about 10 p.m. Monday when an out-of-control vehicle crashed into the house and trapped her underneath, according to police and coroner reports.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner ruled her death accidental from blunt force injuries of the chest due to a motor vehicle crash.

Two people inside the vehicle left the scene, and police dogs were unsuccessful tracking them, according to a Fort Wayne Police Department news release.

Police described the vehicle's occupants as a man and a woman but had no other details to share.

Witnesses told police the car was traveling north on McClellan and hit some parked, unoccupied vehicles in the 5200 block before crashing into Martin's home in the 5100 block. Speed might have contributed to the crash, police said.

The other fatal crash happened before sunrise Tuesday in the 3700 block of Washington Boulevard near the interchange with Coliseum Boulevard, prompting temporary lane closures on Washington.

Ricardo B. Araujo's car collided with a semi-tractor trailer about 7:10 a.m. as he was merging from Coliseum onto westbound Washington, police said. The semi was turning from a side street onto Washington, and Araujo didn't see the bigger vehicle, police said.

Araujo was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was also ruled an accident caused by blunt force injuries from a motor vehicle crash, the coroner's office said.

Martin and Araujo are the 34th and 35th fatal motor vehicle crash victims in Allen County this year.

