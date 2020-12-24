Basketball star arrested for minor pot possession

Caleb Swanigan, named Indiana Mr. Basketball his senior year at Homestead High School and a standout player at Purdue University before going pro after his sophomore year, was arrested early Wednesday on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge.

Swanigan, 23, of the 3100 block of Covington Manor Road, was released from the Whitley County Jail after posting a $6,000 bond.

His two male passengers were not charged.

Swanigan, who played for the Portland Trail Blazers early this year but is now a free agent, was pulled over about 2 a.m. Wednesday by the Columbia City Police Department on U.S. 30, west of Indiana 205. A police sergeant told Swanigan he was weaving and driving 46 mph, well below the 60 mph speed limit.

Inside the Toyota SUV, officers found three plastic grocery bags containing about 3.5 pounds of marijuana and a wallet with $3,415 in cash. Swanigan said the officers “could have the money,” according to court documents.

He told officers all the marijuana in the car belonged to him for personal use. He also asked the officers to call his wife if the money was to be turned over, court documents said.

Swanigan was adopted as an eighth grader by Roosevelt Barnes, who played football and basketball at Purdue and then became a sports agent.

Swanigan was named Indiana Mr. Basketball after his senior season at Homestead in 2014-2015, when he averaged 22.6 points and 13.7 rebounds. The Spartans won their first – and so far only – semi-state and state tournaments that season. He committed to Purdue that May.

Swanigan started all 34 games as a freshman for the Boilermakers, averaging 10.2 points and 8.3 rebounds. His output increased as a sophomore in 2016-2017, when he averaged 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds and was named the Big Ten Player of the Year.

He left school for the NBA and was drafted 26th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers. Swanigan played for the Blazers and several G League teams before being traded to the Sacramento Kings in February 2019.

He was traded back to Portland in January 2020 but was released and is now a free agent.

His court hearing is scheduled for Monday.

