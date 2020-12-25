Bank donates laptops for Ivy Tech students

Ivy Tech Community College student Marcia Martin is pretty sure she can pull that B up to an A with the laptop she got for Christmas.

The single mother of six and a hip-hop musician who is just 12 credits shy of an associate degree in early childhood education and business was borrowing her mother's laptop until the pandemic created havoc with that opportunity.

She was the first student the community college considered when it recently received 25 refurbished laptops donated by Old National Bank. Ivy Tech's IT department improved performance speed and capacity, said Steve Corona, executive director of Latinos Count.

“I know this laptop will do great things for her,” Corona said Thursday at a presentation at the bank downtown.

Corona learned of the laptop donation program through Jose Nunez, who works in the bank's corporate office. Earlier this year, Corona said, Old National donated about 40 refurbished laptops to Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw.

Over a nine-year period, the bank has donated more than 7,000 personal computers and laptops valued at more than $1.4 million, he added.

The Lenovo laptops are about two years old and were used by bank employees. Corona estimated with the refurbishment and upgraded speed and capacity, the computers are worth about $500 each.

“We're very grateful for the generosity of Old National Bank and Latinos Count,” said Jerrilee Mosier, chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw, in a statement. “The devices will be distributed to students in need of a laptop to support their classwork.”

JoAnne Alvarez, director of student success and engagement at Ivy Tech, said 60% to 70% of the roughly 6,000 students at the Fort Wayne and Warsaw campuses receive financial aid.

Some students end up doing homework on their cellphones if their laptops have crashed and the libraries are closed, Alvarez said.

In Martin's case, she needed not only a laptop but also Wi-Fi service. She has done schoolwork at Starbucks, Tim Horton's and McDonald's, she said, and will probably continue that practice.

For her music, Martin, who goes by the name Gavriella Israyl, has worked with local producers for her work, including her latest CD “The Gavriella Show.”

With a laptop and business degree nearly under her belt, she can see her own musical promotion go beyond her website, www.gavriellaisrayl.com.

Martin told Corona she was grateful.

