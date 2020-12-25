Friday, December 25, 2020 1:00 am
McKee fire extinguished
Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne firefighters extinguished a house fire that started in a bedroom at 2213 McKee St. on Wednesday.
Firefighters were called just before 8 p.m. and brought the blaze under control in three minutes, the fire department said.
No one was home at the time of the fire, which was contained to the bedroom and caused moderate damage, according to the department.
