The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, December 25, 2020 1:00 am

    McKee fire extinguished

    Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne firefighters extinguished a house fire that started in a bedroom at 2213 McKee St. on Wednesday.

    Firefighters were called just before 8 p.m. and brought the blaze under control in three minutes, the fire department said.

    No one was home at the time of the fire, which was contained to the bedroom and caused moderate damage, according to the department.

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article

    Email story