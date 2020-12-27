Death of man found in apartment investigated

Fort Wayne police are investigating the suspicious death of an adult male found dead in an apartment Saturday.

Police were called about 3:40 p.m. to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue on a report of an unconscious person inside an apartment. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to a news release from Chris Felton, police spokesman.

Police said there was little information on the circumstances leading to the man's death, and they are seeking witnesses. The cause and manner of death, as well as the man's identity, will be released by the Allen County coroner.

Alcohol suspected in fatal crash

Alcohol may have been a contributing factor in a crash that killed an Auburn man on Saturday. The Indiana State Police responded to the crash at 3 p.m. after DeKalb County dispatchers received a call reporting the single-vehicle crash at DeKalb County Road 21 just south of County Road 34.

A trooper's investigation states that Guadalupe Alfredo Cruz, 25, of Ashley, was driving a 2007 Honda Accord northbound on County Road 21 when he lost control on a gravel road surface and slid off the road. The vehicle struck a tree and passenger Joshua Charles Clifford, 24, was trapped, according to an ISP news release.

Clifford died of his injuries before he could be extricated, and the DeKalb County coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

Cruz stated that he was attempting to avoid an animal in the road before losing control. Both men were wearing seat belts and alcohol use was suspected. Cruz was taken to a hospital for chemical testing, and those results are pending, according to the release.

Once the crash investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the DeKalb County prosecutor's office to determine if charges will be filed.