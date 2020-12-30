17-year-old charged in slaying of city man

While Hakeem Cage was dying on the grass outside The Summit at Ridgewood apartments, his killer went through Cage's pockets and took large amounts of cash before running off.

The killer, identified as Javon L. Thomas Jr., 17, of the 2100 block of Eden Street, was charged Tuesday with murder and using a firearm in the commission of murder.

On Dec. 2, Cage, 23, had parked his girlfriend's blue Honda and was walking with her to her apartment when, at just before 4 a.m., Thomas allegedly fired several bullets. Cage was killed by multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Allen County coroner. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Cage was the 43rd homicide victim in Allen County this year.

When he was killed, Cage and his girlfriend were returning from a party he'd set up at the Hawthorne Suites, according to a probable cause affidavit written by homicide detective Liza Anglin.

He'd borrowed her car to drive there and arrived at 12:05 a.m., according to surveillance video. Around 3:20 a.m., Cage's girlfriend got a message asking her to come pick him up, court documents said.

Cage told her that someone had stolen his phones and used hers to log into his account. At the time of the party, Cage – who was known to carry large amounts of cash – had about $11,000 on his person.

“He was very flashy with his money,” his girlfriend told police.

Cage's girlfriend said she heard footsteps running toward them and about five gunshots, Then she saw a man with a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a smooth face run off. A black Nissan with tinted windows was seen leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed without headlights on, court documents said.

Thomas, described in court documents as 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds, was the subject of text messages between Cage and a friend, identified in court documents as Witness 2. The friend said Cage had owed Thomas – also known as “Shorty” – money since early November.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Dec. 2, Cage sent the witness a text saying he and Thomas were in the same place.

Witness 2 said he knew it was Thomas who killed Cage when he heard about the Nissan with tinted windows, rain guards around the windows and a white paper temporary tag in the license plate. The witness recalled seeing Thomas get out of the same car in the 2000 block of Greentree Court a few days after a November incident when Thomas shot at him and Cage as they returned from playing basketball.

Surveillance footage from Memorial Coliseum across Parnell Avenue shows the black or dark blue Nissan enter the apartment complex on Ridgewood Drive at 3:47 a.m. Dec. 2, circling and parking at 3:59 a.m. Barely a minute later, the Nissan is seen leaving, turning on its headlights about 300 feet after it exits Ridgewood Drive, court documents said.

Police say Thomas returned the car to its owner around 5 a.m., one hour after the shooting. He was in communication with the owner, from whom he had the habit of borrowing the car and paying for the use of it.

The car was reported stolen by its owner in mid-December when she gave consent to search. Police found an extended magazine with 9 mm ammunition inside.

Cage's friend said Thomas had a small silver pistol, but after Cage's death, Thomas would frequently post videos of a black Glock handgun with an extended magazine and a red laser beam while wearing new clothes and possessing stacks of money he previously didn't have, court documents said.

Thomas was also identified by his height and the clothes he was wearing the night of the shooting death – black hooded sweatshirt and jeans with a smooth face.

Thomas is being held without bond at the Allen County Jail. He has court appearances scheduled for Jan. 13 and Feb. 8.

jduffy@jg.net