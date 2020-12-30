Death of man found in Garrett investigated

Indiana State Police detectives are investigating the death of a man found Tuesday lying along a set of railroad tracks near Taylor Road on Garrett's east side.

The state police were called in at the Garrett Police Department's request and will be the lead agency conducting the investigation, Garrett police said in a news release. Also assisting are the Garrett Police Department, CSX law enforcement, the DeKalb and Steuben County coroners and the DeKalb County prosecutor's office.

The victim has not been identified, and no further information regarding the man's death was provided Tuesday.

dgong@jg.net