Feds take couple to court over taxes

Federal officials are asking that an Allen County physician and his wife be ordered to give up the rights to their home and property because of their refusal to pay federal income taxes amounting to more than $2.7 million.

Philip J. Johnson, of the 7100 block of Hosler Road in Leo-Cedarville, did not pay federal income tax between 2003 and 2016 but earned more than $3.3 million in taxable income, according to a complaint filed Dec. 11 in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne. The complaint was filed by the U.S. government at the direction of U.S. attorney general and secretary of the treasury delegates.

In an effort to collect taxes, federal agents seized Johnson's assets, including a private aircraft and commercial office space, the complaint said.

Efforts to reach Dr. Johnson by phone or at his office this week were unsuccessful.

According to the complaint, IRS agents had attempted to make Johnson pay his federal taxes through a variety of methods that included speaking to him; recording notices of federal tax liens against him between 2011 and 2020; levying Johnson's bank accounts, brokerage accounts and retirement accounts; as well as seizing his assets.

His spouse, Patricia H. Johnson, is also named in the complaint. She did not file a separate federal income tax return from at least 2011 through 2016 because she did not believe she had “sufficient independent income to trigger federal income tax return filing requirements,” the complaint said.

“Both Philip J. and Patricia H. Johnson received an unfair financial benefit from Philip J. Johnson's untaxed income during the 14-year period in which he did not voluntarily file federal income tax returns or make payments toward his federal income tax liabilities,” the complaint stated.

The 3.82-acre Hosler Road property with a 2,560-square-foot home is valued on www.realtytrac.com at $404,000.

The couple will be allowed to reside at the property.

