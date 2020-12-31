Late abortion doc broke law, but no charges

A former Indiana abortion doctor who kept more than 2,400 fetal remains violated state law, but he cannot be charged with a crime or medical misconduct because he is dead, Attorney General Curtis Hill announced Wednesday.

“This horrific ordeal is exactly why we need strong laws to ensure the dignified disposition of fetal remains,” Hill said in a statement about the conclusion of his investigation into Dr. Ulrich Klopfer.

Klopfer's family found medically preserved fetal remains in the garage next to his suburban Chicago home upon his death at age 74 in September 2019.

Klopfer was licensed by Indiana in 1979 and performed tens of thousands of abortions over more than three decades, according to a news release. He also was the medical director at women's health clinics in Fort Wayne, South Bend and Gary; the clinics are now closed.

Investigators found 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains at Klopfer's home and thousands of health records from his medical practice. Authorities found 165 more preserved fetal remains and thousands more health records during additional searches of Klopfer's properties and clinics, according to Hill's final report.

The 2,411 fetal remains appeared to be from Klopfer's medical practice in Indiana from 2000 to 2003, but their poor condition and degraded health records made it impossible to independently verify their identities, Hill reported.

Hill said the remains were mostly found in molding boxes and old Styrofoam coolers containing medical waste bags, many of which degraded or were damaged over time.

“I was humbled to provide these precious babies a proper burial in South Bend,” Hill said.

Klopfer's failings included his handling of patient health records and fetal remains, which weren't properly disposed of as required by Indiana law, Hill concluded.

Because Klopfer is dead and nobody is believed to have helped him with these actions, Hill doesn't recommend any criminal charges or licensing actions, the release said.

The release noted that Klopfer's medical license was suspended indefinitely in 2016 after licensing actions and criminal charges in Lake and St. Joseph counties related to his medical practices.

“We hope the results of our investigation provide much-needed closure to everyone who has been impacted by this gruesome case,” Hill said.

