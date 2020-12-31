Police seek pair after deadly crash into home

Fort Wayne police are looking for two people of interest in the death of a woman who was killed when a car ran into her home on McClellan Street last week.

Detectives are looking for Marquel Bright, 30, who is 6 feet tall, Black and 180 pounds with tattoos under his right eye and on both sides of his neck.

They are also looking for Ashley Fromm, 28, who is 5-foot-8, 120 pounds, white with blue eyes and brown hair.

Gwendolyn Martin, 63, was killed when a vehicle crashed through her McClellan home around 10 p.m. Dec. 21. Police said Martin was buried underneath the rubble.

The Allen County coroner ruled Martin's death an accident due to blunt force injuries to the chest because of the crash.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle fled the scene on foot before police arrived. Police dogs were used to track the suspects but were unable to find them.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of these two people is asked to call 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.

