Standoff at apartment ends in suicide: Police

A man killed himself at Westwind Apartments north of Franke Park after barricading himself in his home and firing a gun, police said.

About 8 p.m. Tuesday, the unidentified man was reportedly threatening to shoot people inside the apartment building at 2200 Point West Drive, said Chris Felton, Fort Wayne Police Department public information officer.

Officers had arrived at the building and tried to talk to him. As they evacuated the building, they could hear the armed man continue with his threats to shoot officers and others.

Officers fired tear gas into the apartment in an attempt to get the man to stop shooting, but gunshots continued, police said.

Because of the imminent threat to public safety, officers entered his apartment. They found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Body in Garrett of West Virginia man

Indiana State Police identified a man whose body was found lying along the railroad tracks near Taylor Road, on Garrett's east side.

Michael Dale Griffith, 30, of Charleston, West Virginia, died Tuesday from blunt force trauma, according to the Indiana State Police. An autopsy was performed by the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne.

The Garrett Police Department asked the Indiana State Police to be the lead agency in the investigation.

2 people rescued from house fire

An adult and child were rescued Wednesday morning from a house fire that moderately damaged a West Rudisill Boulevard home, Fort Wayne firefighters said.

Firefighters were called to 355 W. Rudisill shortly after 11 a.m. and found smoke coming from second-floor windows, the fire department said.

The adult and the child were immediately rescued. Firefighters found a fire in a second-floor bedroom and put it out.

The fire was controlled within about 25 minutes of arrival, the fire department said.

One of the residents was taken to a hospital in good condition. No one else was injured, the department said.

Fort Wayne police, the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, Northern Indiana Public Service Co. and Neighborhood Code Enforcement assisted firefighters at the scene.