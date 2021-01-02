2 injured in crash in DeKalb County

Officers said they responded to a call about 3:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of County Road 23 in Waterloo and found Lance J. Barnhart and his passenger, Dawson H. Murray, outside the overturned vehicle. Murray had sought help from neighbors before officers arrived.

The pair, both Ashley residents, were taken to a hospital and were in stable condition. Alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash, police said.