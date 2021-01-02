Adams County K-9 retires after 8 years

The Adams County sheriff's office announced the retirement of K-9 Kaja on Friday.

Kaja has served in the sheriff's office for eight years with handler Deputy James Franze, who is also ending 25 years as a K-9 handler. Kaja was Franze's third canine partner and will stay with the family.

The dog's retirement comes after some health problems, and Franze will stay with the department as a road deputy and help with narcotics investigations.

According to the sheriff's office, the pair made 25 tracks; caught three felony suspects; located one elderly Alzheimer's subject; assisted other agencies 740 times; built searches 46 times; participated in 37 K-9 demonstrations for educational purposes; and conducted 722 vehicle searches and 25 jail cell searches.

Their work led to the seizure of $87,920 worth of street drugs and $6,000 in cash.