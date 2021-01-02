Clues sought in Kosciusko theft

The Kosciusko County sheriff's office is seeking the public's help in locating suspects of a theft last month from the Clunette area.

The sheriff's office responded to a call on the theft at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 1. Security video captured a white minivan used in the theft, which appears to be a Chrysler/Dodge make with black trim. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP.