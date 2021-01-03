1 dead, 1 hurt as firetruck, car collide

A crash between a firetruck and a car left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to reports of a crash at Clinton Street and Grove Avenue around 8:10 a.m., according to a news release from Sofia Rosales-Scatena, public information officer.

A preliminary investigation showed the Fort Wayne Fire Department truck was responding to a call and traveling north on Clinton Street. The driver of the firetruck saw a car traveling south on Clinton and reported the car seemed to be going too fast for the weather conditions. The car hit the curb at Grove Avenue, lost control and spun into the truck, according to the release.

The passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The firetruck occupants were not hurt.

The crash is the first traffic fatality in Allen County this year.