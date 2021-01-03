Homicide chief obtaining results

Becoming head of the Fort Wayne Police Department's homicide unit wasn't necessarily Detective Sgt. Timothy Hughes' goal, but when the job opened in late 2018, he went for it.

In two years, the homicide clearance rate went from the 40% to 50% range to the 80th percentile.

In 2019, 25 out of 29 homicides city police investigated were cleared for an 86% solvability rate. This year, 33 of 41 city homicides were cleared for a clearance rate of about 81%, but that number could improve in January when more arrests are expected.

Fort Wayne clearance rates from 2015 through 2018 ran between 40% to 55%, according to FWPD numbers. The 2019 national average is about 61%, according to Department of Justice statistics.

Hughes spent most of his career investigating gang activity and many homicides, and was “no stranger to crime scenes and people and dealing with survivors and victims' families.” He saw an opportunity to try a different way of solving homicides, an approach based on what he learned from being a SWAT team member since 2012.

“We have members with rank on the SWAT team, but we all consider ourselves equal in ability and skill. We also consider ourselves equal when it comes to criticism as long as it's righteous criticism and not an attempt to be insulting,” he said.

At first, city police command was reluctant to go along with Hughes' proposed changes to the homicide unit's structure, he said. But that changed. “People really started to take notice of what we were doing in 2019,” he said.

Hughes introduced the idea of working as a team with the entire homicide unit exhausting every lead and working the crime until the leads ran dry. Then, he wanted more detectives.

The department now has 10 detectives, with additional help from Hughes and Lt. John Bowers from Vice and Narcotics. The officers range in age from their 30s to their 50s.

“He's a little rough around the edges,” said Deputy Chief James Feasel, who took over the investigative support unit about the same time Hughes took over homicide. “But it's probably something of an advantage, too.

“He leads his people and, one thing I always believe, you've got to lead by example and he's right out there with them,” Feasel said.

'Great to work for'

While Hughes says he worries detectives will burn out, eight homicide detectives interviewed for this story praised his tactical skills and willingness to listen.

“He's probably one of the most intelligent people I know,” homicide detective Luke MacDonald said. “He sees things from a lot of different angles. Very rarely does he miss certain aspects.”

Detective Donald Lewis said the unit is on the job for 24 hours at times.

“Tim's great to work for,” Lewis said. “He's right there with us. I'm grateful he's right there with us.”

Like others on the team, Detective Roy “R.J.” Sutphin appreciates Hughes' organization.

“He's definitely a motivator,” Sutphin said. “He'll say 'c'mon guys, let's go. This is what we're going to do and we're going to go do it right now.'”

Matt Cline, Sutphin's partner, said Hughes' support is crucial to the department's success.

“He's phenomenal. He supports us 100%. He's got a lot of good ideas himself and he makes sure we have all the resources we need. Overall, he's one of the best supervisors I've ever had,” Cline said.

Scott Tegtmeyer, with 10 years on homicide, said the biggest change has been the team concept and more detectives on homicide. “Everybody loves working for Tim. We also have built a better relationship with the prosecutor,” Tegtmeyer said.

Feasel said the unit's supervisor is key.

“You got to have someone like Sgt. Hughes to take the lead role, and he's out there with them quite a bit,” said Feasel, who oversees the detective bureau, homicide, vice and narcotics and the gang and violent crimes units.

Feasel said he asked Hughes for a proposal when Hughes applied for the position in homicide and got a “lengthy one” that looked good.

Smallest details

For someone who said he wasn't into academics when he was young, Hughes keeps detailed records. Hughes tracks the year's homicides on color-coded Excel sheets that go beyond naming the victim and date.

While life can get messy on the streets, things are calm and orderly inside Hughes' office. A lightly scented candle in glass is lit near his desk, close to a 11/2-foot high model of a UFO on a stand. A homage poster to the “X-Files” is mounted on the wall.

His favorite inspiration is probably a poster of the movie “Heat,” a film with Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro, that Hughes believes comes close to accurately portraying police work.

“It shows how the biggest cases can get the biggest breaks from the tiniest, smallest detail or piece of information,” Hughes said during an interview in his office.

“The movie shows you how sometimes the bad guys get away and sometimes they get caught. It shows you how the good guys and bad guys, there's more going on, they have lives and problems in those.”

Hughes always wanted to be a cop, he said. He grew up in Warren, Ohio, where his father, also named Timothy Hughes, was a uniformed officer with the Warren Police Department for 42 years, retiring as a lieutenant.

“I would spend every chance I could riding along in his squad car,” said Hughes, the youngest of three children.

Hughes graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1995 and joined the Navy for three years, a family tradition, he said, shared with his father, grandfather and his older brother, Todd, a Fort Wayne police officer on the bomb squad.

He joined the Fort Wayne Police Department in 2004 as a lateral hire from the Howland Police Department in Ohio after his brother transferred here in 2001.

“I came over to visit, checked out the city, did a couple of ride-alongs, really liked the department and really liked the city,” Hughes said. He saw a better future with more opportunity, including the possibility of joining a SWAT team.

The SWAT team, called the Emergency Services Team here, “is used for some of the highest risks and challenging situations, where officers put ego aside and take advice and guidance from people who would normally be a subordinate,” Hughes said.

Falling in love on job

Hughes fell in love with fellow officer Shannon Hughes. They've been married 13 years. Hughes has two grown stepchildren. For many years, he and Shannon worked the C-shift or overnight shift on the city's southeast side.

“They both love the job and they're very good at the job,” said Hughes' brother, Todd.

There have been quite a few times when the couple has tried to socialize with friends when the job interrupted.

“I cannot tell you how many times we've had to cancel plans because of a call-out,” Shannon Hughes wrote in an email. “We've had to leave restaurants, children's events, family gatherings, etc. I've had to find an alternate ride home because Tim was called out.”

Hughes jokingly compares their life to the movie, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

“To us, it's normal. To other people, it blows their mind. Around a normal couple Shannon and I will have a conversation and they'll overhear it and they're like, 'whoa,'” Hughes says as he turns his head, mimicking the others' reactions.

While the couple share a passion for police work, they escape its gritty and exhausting toll by working out and keeping fit, vacationing by the ocean or at the Outer Banks, and enjoying the company of friends and their four dogs: Rupert, a Chihuahua; Zeti, a fox terrier; Kelso, a Lab Pit mix and Athena, an English mastiff.

Hughes has a penchant for horror and apocalyptic movies. If he had to choose a radio station, it would be FM 102.3 alternative rock.

Lately, some of his detectives air Hughes' favorite music when an apprehension is made – “God Moving Over the Face of the Waters” by Moby, a song he listens to at least once a day.

But really, it's the police scanner he listens to more than anything.

Picking up the scanner, he says “This is all I've ever known.”

