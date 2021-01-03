Vacant building damaged in blaze

Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that damaged a vacant two-story house early today.

Crews arrived at 3230 S. Clinton St. and found flames shooting from the second-floor windows of the structure about 5:10 a.m.

The fire was under control in about 15 minutes, and there were no injuries.

Crash between SUVs leaves 2 hurt

DeKalb County police are investigating a crash involving two SUVs that left two people hurt Friday evening.

Officers said Sara Rashed, 31, of Coldwater, Michigan, was driving north on Indiana 327 about 5:40 p.m. when her Jeep Commander lost control as it went into a curve approaching County Road 34.

Icy conditions contributed to Rashed's vehicle hitting a Chevrolet Trailblazer halted at a stop sign at the County Road 34 intersection, police said.

The driver of the Trailblazer, Michael McCann, 44, of Corunna suffered a fractured collarbone in the collision. Rashed complained of shoulder pain.

Both were taken to a hospital.

The stop sign was damaged in the crash as well, police said.