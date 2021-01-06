1 dead, 3 hurt in crash on Hadley Road

One person was killed and three others, including an infant, were injured in a crash Tuesday on South Hadley Road near the railroad tracks, Fort Wayne police said.

Police and Fort Wayne firefighters were called to South Hadley Road and Blake Drive shortly before 2 p.m. on a report of a crash with people pinned inside a vehicle, police said in a statement.

The adult male driver of one vehicle, who was not identified, was declared dead at the scene, police said. They said the three other victims were taken to a hospital.

Witnesses told police a driver traveling south on Hadley Road crossed over the railroad tracks, lost control and then went into northbound traffic and collided with another vehicle.

Detroit woman ID'd in fatal crash

A 29-year-old Detroit woman has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash involving a Fort Wayne firetruck.

Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, Kimetrice Lakeya Roby was a passenger in the front seat of a vehicle in the 2700 block of North Clinton Street when the vehicle's driver lost control.

The vehicle went left of center and collided with the firetruck. Roby died at the scene from blunt force injuries, the Allen County coroner's office said.

Her death was ruled accidental. She is the second person to die because of a vehicle crash in Allen County this year.

Identity released in October crash

The Allen County coroner's office Tuesday identified a man involved in a crash at West Jefferson Boulevard and Willowdale Drive on Oct. 18.

The coroner's office said Kay Michael Simminger, 79, of Fort Wayne died Friday from medical complications from closed head injuries because of the crash.

His death was ruled accidental.