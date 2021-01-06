Dog found dead in apartment dumpster

After Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control was called on a report of a dog in a dumpster at Baldwin Creek Apartments, animal officers found a dead pit bull who looked extremely emaciated.

Now Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is asking for the public's help to identify the dog and its owner and provide any other information in this case, according to a news release.

Animal Control's medical team believes the dog was between six and 12 months old and was probably kept in a crate for long periods up to its death, the release said.

“Based on its condition, the reason we say that is we see it a lot. Dogs who are kept in a crate and don't get out a lot are often covered in feces, in urine and this dog was,” Animal Care & Control spokeswoman Holly Pasquinelli said.

It appeared that the dog recently died, she added.

The dog is described as a tri-colored pit bull, closely resembling a photo supplied by FWACC.

Animal Care officers canvassed the apartment complex in the 2100 block of Hobson Road to get more information on the dog.

Anyone with information is asked to call 427-1244 or 449-3000 after 8 p.m. and on weekends.

