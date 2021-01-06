Wednesday, January 06, 2021 9:00 pm
Gas leak closes Goshen Road
Goshen Road was closed this afternoon and might not reopen until Thursday morning because of a gas leak.
The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called just after 4:15 p.m. to Goshen Road between Cambridge Boulevard and Ethel Avenue.
A construction company working in the area reported a punctured gas line. Police were asked to close Goshen Road while NIPSCO technicians worked on the damaged line.
Officials said they expect Goshen Road to be accessible by Thursday morning.
