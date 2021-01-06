Gas leak closes Goshen Road

Goshen Road was closed this afternoon and might not reopen until Thursday morning because of a gas leak.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called just after 4:15 p.m. to Goshen Road between Cambridge Boulevard and Ethel Avenue.

A construction company working in the area reported a punctured gas line. Police were asked to close Goshen Road while NIPSCO technicians worked on the damaged line.

Officials said they expect Goshen Road to be accessible by Thursday morning.